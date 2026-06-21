NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Kimora McMinns.

According to investigators, McMinns was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on June 21, near the 6800 block of Southwest 17th Street in North Lauderdale.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, pink sandals, and a black and purple bonnet.

McMinns is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.