OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 82-year-old Emmanuel Janvier from Oakland Park.

According to detectives, Janvier was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 400 block of Northwest 40th Court in Oakland Park

He was last seen wearing a striped plaid shirt, black pants and a hat.

Janvier stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighs around 180 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.

According to his family, Janvier suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

Anyone with information on Janvier’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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