DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 36-year-old Chester Clayton from Deerfield Beach.

According to investigators, Clayton was last seen around 2 p.m., May 1, near the 600 block of Northwest 38th Place.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Clayton is about 5 feet 7 inch tall, weighs around 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Clayton’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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