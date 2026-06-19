DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 58-year-old woman who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to investigators, Dubatowka was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on June 16, near the 400 block of Tilford W in Deerfield Beach.

Early Sunday morning, detectives confirmed that Dubatowka was found safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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