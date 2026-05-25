NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they have located a 15-year-old girl, days after she went missing in North Lauderdale.

According to investigators, Melanie Reyes had been last seen near the 1300 block of Seaview Drive, shortly after 7 p.m., Saturday.

Reyes stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a brown shirt and light blue shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Tuesday afternoon, BSO confirmed the teen was found safe.

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