NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Kimora McMinns had been last seen near the 6800 block of Southwest 17th Street, at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday.

McMinns stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black shorts, a black shirt, pink sandals, and a black and purple bonnet at the time of her disappearance.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, detectives confirmed McMinns was found safe and has been reunited with her family.

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