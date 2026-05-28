COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an emotional reunion for a man meeting the Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crew who saved his life nearly one year ago.

Lucas Soto was the sole survivor of a violent wrong-way wreck along the northbound lanes of State Road 91 in Coconut Creek on July 7, 2025.

Two people were killed in the collision, one of them being Soto’s friend.

“I was the only one that survived. My friend didn’t make it,” said Soto.

Recalling that terrifying night, an emotional Soto credited first responders for doing everything they could to save him.

“I know if they could’ve done something else, they would’ve,” said Soto.

Lucas and his best friend Makhi Hernandez were traveling in a black 2019 Mercedes A220 sedan in the northbound lanes when they collided with a white 2004 Acura TL sedan that was driving the wrong way.

The force from the crash ripped both vehicles apart.

Hernandez and the other driver were both killed in the collision.

First responders airlifted Soto to Broward Health North.

“He went in one of our helicopters. We had given whole blood, [tranexamic acid] and then he went to north Broward hospital, where they were able to perform, I believe, 10 surgeries on him over the course of a month,” said BSFR Captain Jennifer Arreola.

Soto said his injuries were severe.

“Spleen rupture, lungs collapsed, kidney, liver, small intestine, large intestine, all cut. Broke my femur, shattered my femur in a couple places, broke my fibula, my tibia. I tore my ACL, my PCL, my MCL, all the ‘L’s,'” said Soto.

Arreola said BSFR’s ability to provide whole blood treatment to trauma patients prior to reaching a hospital played a crucial role in giving Soto a fighting chance.

“Everyone is amazed that they’re here today. Had this happened prior to getting whole blood, unfortunately, Lucas wouldn’t be standing here today,” said Arreola.

Soto and his family are thankful to those first responders for the tremendous effort they did to save his life while also mourning the loss of his best friend.

Soto continues to make progress on recovering from the crash and medical procedures.

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