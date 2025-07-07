POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of State Road 91 left two drivers dead and sent one to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene right before the Pompano Service Plaza in Coconut Creek, where glass and debris were seen scattered across the road as troopers investigated.

According to FHP troopers, a 2004 Acura TL Sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Road 91 just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday. The second vehicle, a 2019 Mercedes A220 Sedan carrying two passengers, was traveling northbound, in the correct direction.

The two vehicles subsequently collided, causing the Acura to spiral before colliding with a concrete barrier wall, catching on fire before landing on an inside paved shoulder.

Both drivers, an unidentified man from Jensen Beach and a 19-year-old man from Seminole County were pronounced dead on the scene. The 22-year-old occupant of the Mercedes A220 Sedan was transported to Broward Health North Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both vehicles sustained severe front-end damage. One car was struck hard enough to send its engine spiraling free of its mounts, leaving it sprawled on the expressway.

Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, extracting one of the bodies out of a vehicle.

Several northbound lanes in the area were shut down for hours as troopers carried out their investigation, but they have since reopened all lanes.

The exact identities of the men involved in the crash have yet to be revealed.

The condition of the 22-year-old remains unknown.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.