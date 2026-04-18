WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck has closed the lanes of Interstate 75 in Broward County.

The accident happened near I-75 and Indian Trace Boulevard.

Crews from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the accident, and discovered a person stuck inside the pickup.

Rescue crews extracted the victim, who is currently in stable condition and has been airlifted to Broward Health.

Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

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