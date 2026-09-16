FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman appeared before a judge in Broward after ending up back behind bars, facing more than 80 criminal charges, including preying on the elderly.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, 27-year-old Jamisha Sylvain has been charged with numerous crimes stemming from a scheme she has been running since 2025.

“Ms. Sylvain, you’re back,” the judge said.

Investigators say Sylvain had been on the run ever since she cut off her GPS ankle monitor in August.

Authorities managed to track her down to an apartment building in Deerfield Beach on Monday night, where she refused to surrender for hours.

After an hours-long standoff, Sylvain surrendered to deputies. It marked her fifth arrest since last year.

Most recently, she’s been accused of posing as a building manager at The Pointe of Deerfield Beach Senior Living.

“Scamming elderly victims out of their money, pretending that she was a caregiver or a building manager or someone trustworthy,” said BSO spokesperson Melissa Grossman.

That was how, investigators say, Sylvain managed to gain access to several residents’ apartments before stealing their money.

“Sylvain would just pretend that she was already a building manager in one of these apartment buildings and so that was a trustworthy position. Or a healthcare professional that you should trust,” said Grossman. “It’s disgusting that you could do this to elderly people, to our most vulnerable population, and she did it multiple times. Hopefully this puts a stop to it.”

The judge ultimately seemed to agree.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, she now faces a total of 86 separate charges, with some offenses placing a no-bond hold on her to remain in custody.

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