DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of students across Broward County took an educational trip to the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The students’ visit focused on the JCC’s Holocaust Learning Center, which features extensive exhibits that capture the horrific events that occurred more than 80 years ago.

“I think it’s important to bring this very hard history to kids in a way that’s accessible,” said Ali Shargo-Spechler, who works at the community center. “It brings the history to life for them and engages them so that we never forget.”

Several of those students took away essential lessons from their trip.

“It’s so much to take in, it’s so emotional. But it’s so important because if we don’t learn about it, history can repeat itself,” said a student.

With a concerning rise of antisemitism across the world and in the United States, officials at the JCC believe their exhibits are one way they can help educate people at a local level.

“I think one of the main reasons that we do Holocaust education is to combat hate,” said Shargo-Spechler.

On Jan. 18, signs of those hateful messages made the rounds online after a group of right-wing influencers were seen partying at the Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach, singing the Kanye West song “Heil Hitler,” which glorifies the Nazi leader with profanity-laced lyrics.

In another video from that same group of influencers, they’re seen riding in a limo, singing the same song, and making Nazi salutes.

City officials condemned the acts and criticized the nightclub for welcoming the group.

The club’s management said they’ve since fired three employees in connection with the weekend incident. They also announced that the influencers from those videos have been permanently banned from the property.

Back at the JCC, staff said incidents like what happened at the Vendôme make their job of informing people on the dangers of Nazism and humoring the ideology that much more vital.

“It just makes the work that we do here even more important,” said Shargo-Spechler.

Students who walked through the exhibits told 7News they have a hard time understanding why people would consider these influencers good examples.

“I don’t really see how people could idolize that,” said a student.

“It just puts a hole in my heart,” said another student.

Shargo-Spechler said the best tool to combat that kind of hate is to stand up to it and understand how it happened decades ago.

“As much as we can be afraid, we can still effect change,” said Shargo-Spechler.

That message resonated with students.

“So we remember, so we never let this happen,” a student said.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed globally on Jan. 27.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.