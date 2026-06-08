DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools held an event focused on artificial intelligence to help families better understand how the technology is transforming education.

The informative event, held at Nova High School in Davie, aims to prepare parents and students for future success as AI advances rapidly.

“This is an opportunity to really teach people about how Broward County Public Schools plans to use AI in the classroom and outside the classroom as well,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

The school district said it is committed to ensuring families have the knowledge and tools needed to support their students’ success in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“It’s really important for leaders and policy makers to anticipate the big changes that AI is going to bring and prepare our students and our families for you know, an AI workforce,” said School Board Chair Sarah Leonardi.

The event tackled and addressed the concerns and benefits of AI.

“We’re grateful to have so many parents here. Also some of our students demonstrating how they’ve been using it,” said Hepburn.

District officials said that whether attendees are still learning the ropes of AI or hoping to expand their knowledge of its growing capabilities, they want to provide valuable information and resources to help families support their children’s educational journey.

“Our school staff, parents, and students need to be educated about the use. This is a new emerging technology, it’s going to continue to grow financially, it’s not going anywhere, so we need to make sure we understand it,” said Hepburn.

Hepburn said Broward schools are always on the precipice of innovation and want to ensure students’ needs and the local industry’s needs are met.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.