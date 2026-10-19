DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public School officials rolled out a new campaign as National School Bus Safety week has begun.

The “Safety is Shared” campaign is intended to remind drivers about the dangers and illegality of passing a stopped school bus or to speed in a school zone.

Student leaders spoke about their passion for raising awareness about the issue in Davie.

“Young drivers, they’re very happy to have their driver’s license, and they get distracted a lot because they have their friends in the backseat, or they’re picking up their friends from their homes. And maybe they’re rushing to school, so it’s easy for them to forget like ‘Hey, there’s a bus, they’re also going to school,” And if they blow past it, they can hit a kid,” said Diana Ryabova, who attends Hollywood Hills High School.

“We want to make sure that we’re being proactive and being ready if an accident actually happens on our buses that may impact students,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn.

Officials said that more than 1,100 buses in the county are now equipped with stop-arm detection technology. They said that nearly 16,000 citations have been issued since Sept. 9.

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