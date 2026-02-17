FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward school board officials held a public meeting to discuss ongoing concerns over the district’s budget as schools struggle to keep enrollment numbers up.

During Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, officials had a brief presentation centered around predictions on the district’s financial future. Afterwards, officials opened discussion with members of the public.

Officials said it’s not a secret they’ve struggled to maintain the current budget, due in large part to a big drop in enrollment numbers.

Some argued the district does have an effective plan to monitor the budgetary challenges and address them.

“I just want everyone to understand that there is a plan and I’ll end with, I think our employees do an amazing job here. We would not be an ‘A’ without the teachers, without the bus drivers, the food service, maintenance, all of that. None of this is ever about the value of the job the people are doing at the district,” said Broward Schools Commissioner Debra Hixon.

Others disagreed, raising concerns over tough decisions that have already been made for the budget.

“We have not yet seen any plans on what you’re actually going to do or how you’re going to cut. We’ve heard that you’ve got a projection of cutting many, many employees of Broward County schools, we haven’t seen a plan of where you’re gonna cut these expenditures and are you guys gonna ask about it, are you gonna demand it, are we gonna continue to build the plane as we fly it?” said a concerned resident.

The board approved a decision to shutter six schools after a lengthy meeting in January.

Broward superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn, who proposed the plan, said at the time that the cost-cutting move would shift students out of schools that experienced sharp declines in enrollment.

Officials also held discussions on proposals for additional sources of revenue for the district though nothing was decided on.

Following Tuesday’s public meeting, officials are expected to hold a press conference.

