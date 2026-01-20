FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn expressed high hopes that his plan to shutter seven schools and move thousands of students to another school in the fall would be approved by the school board.

After two years of preparation, the superintendent spoke to 7News about the plan ahead of the school board’s vote on Wednesday.

“Everything is going to be great. We are gonna make sure they have a better opportunity and a better learning environment,” Hepburn said.

Under his plan, seven schools would close. Students from Panther Run Elementary in Pembroke Pines would be moved to Chapel Trail Elementary, students from Blair Middle in Sunrise would be sent to Westpine Middle, and students from Seagull Alternative High School in Fort Lauderdale would be moved to Whiddon Rogers Education Center.

Palm Cove Elementary in Pembroke Pines would also close, with students moving to Pine Lakes Elementary. Additionally, Plantation Middle School would close, and students would be transferred to Plantation High School, which would become a grade 6-12 school.

North Fork Elementary School would also be on the chopping block, with those students sent to Walker Elementary or split among four schools.

Hepburn says this is all because of a shrinking district budget and declining enrollment in the county.

“We have over 50,000 open seats in our schools, so we can’t continue to have small-populated schools in our system anymore. It doesn’t support our bottom line,” he said.

According to the superintendent, class sizes won’t increase for students, but their opportunities for success will.

“We are spending more money on operating the schools, keeping the lights on, the A/C going, keeping the water flowing, dealing with facilities projects. We’re spending more money on those things than we are on instruction,” he said.

The plan came together after years of town halls and input from parents and students.

“This is my sincere petition: that every measure that can be taken to keep the doors open, allowing further development of great minds, of future leaders,” said elementary school student Liam Mitchell at the meeting last September.

“These types of enrollment changes, they aren’t unique to Broward County,” said a parent at the September meeting.

“Glades is a perfect school, which has nothing that needs to be shut down,” said middle school student Angelo Russo.

Months later, not everyone got what they wanted from the rolled-out plan. However, Hepburn hopes the transition for students, parents, and teachers is smooth once the board approves it.

“And we will be coming to you, parents, to get additional input and feedback, just to make sure we are addressing all of your needs,” he said.

If the plan is approved, there will be boundary changes for some schools and changes to bus routes.

Hepburn said he will meet with affected parents following the vote to ensure the plan is implemented as smoothly as possible.

