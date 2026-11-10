FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the 2026 midterm election process completed in Broward County, several temporary poll workers have come forward to say they are still waiting to be paid for all the time they put in to help conduct the process.

Anaya Singleton put in more than 100 hours of work as a temporary poll inspector for Broward County elections. She told 7News she had no regrets in taking part in the vital work to help the country determine who will lead at every level of government.

“Oh, my God, it’s a very hard position so I definitely take it serious and I was honored to even have the position. It was my first time,” said Singleton.

Her responsibilities included checking in voters at polling sites and making sure the entire process ran smoothly.

“I worked with very respectful people and they was very knowledgeable in what they was doing. They was helping assist in a proper way, supervisors, everyone was great,” said Singleton.

A week after polls closed on Election Day, she was frustrated, along with many others in a group chat, to find out they hadn’t been properly paid for all those hours on the job.

“I haven’t gotten it yet,” a message from one poll worker read, claiming they had not received a check.

Another poll worker said they’re “still owed $850” in a separate message.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott told 7News he’s aware of the issue.

“I have heard from people that are still waiting to get paid and, for the most part, what we’re finding is that there’s some new procedures in place, which we knew this was happening, we knew there would be some growing pains,” said Scott.

Scott said, over recent years, Broward County had utilized Zelle to pay temporary poll workers. This year changed that process as part of an effort to tighten up identification requirements and ensure payments would be delivered to the correct person.

Those changes, Scott said, is likely what’s caused the delay in sending out those checks to every worker.

“We actually need people to provide certain documentation to us, and we have an online portal set up for people to provide that documentation to us,” said Scott.

Singleton said she followed the proper procedures, submitting all the required documents and initially received two payments, but not the full amount she was expecting.

One payment amounted to $714.54, with another for an additional $648.67.

“When I saw that, I was hurt, I was confused. I was like, ‘Why?'” said Singleton.

Scott told 7News he would review Singleton’s case. It was later confirmed she received the payments she was previously missing.

The supervisor of elections also sought to reassure other concerned poll workers that officials were working to ensure each of them received the correct compensation for the hours they spent working in the electoral process.

“We’re definitely not trying to short anybody so we’re definitely open to getting that information, taking another look at it,” said Scott. “We want people to have a good experience and we want people to get paid on time.”

Officials said there were some discrepancies in Singleton’s particular case that caused the missing payments. They also believe there are similar cases for other poll workers that led to timesheet errors and have begun contacting those impacted through emails and text messages.

They added that thousands of poll workers have been properly compensated so far, and they’re hoping to have these issues straightened out by the end of the week.

For those who have not been fully compensated, it’s advised to reach out to the Broward elections department’s human resources, finance or operations offices.

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