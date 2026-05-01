FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health Medical Center is expanding.

The medical center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The project will expand the facility, adding a new medical office building and parking garage.

“We’re adding a couple hundred-thousand square feet of office space and a 700 space parking garage, and everybody knows how much you need parking when going to the hospital,” said Paul Tanner, the chairman of the board for North Broward Hospital District. “Having all of the facilities to accommodate all the new people in Broward and the residents that have been here for the whole time, so we have a place to have doctors, better facilities, and better healthcare for everybody.”

Th’s Broward Health’s first ground-up project in 30 years. Officials expect the project to be completed sometime in 2027.

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