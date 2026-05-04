FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bikers came together in Fort Lauderdale to raise funds for those in need.

The eighth annual Africk Family Foundation Spin-A-Thon in Fort Lauderdale, hosted by the Broward Health Foundation, brought high energy with its battle of the bikes superhero edition.

The event featured 350 community leaders and physicians competing in a team cycling challenge to support cardiac care.

“These cardiac patients, mostly 40 and older who need rehab and don’t reall yknow about it or understand it or can’t afford it now will have the ability because, the funds raised here today, to go to our departments, but also as we build out our cardiac rehab program, it takes moeny and today’s event will help us raise those dollars and awareness,” said President and CEO of Broward Health Shane Strum.

Riders were dressed as superheroes as the atmosphere was filled with music, food, and interactive experiences.

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