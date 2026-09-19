LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Families in Broward County are set to receive supplies to prepare for hurricane season on Saturday in Lauderhill.

The second annual Hurricane Preparedness Kit Giveaway begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club in Lauderhill.

The event will help families stock up on supplies for the hurricane season by receiving kits, bottled water, and other necessities.

The items will be distributed in a first-come, first-served basis for as long as supplies last.

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