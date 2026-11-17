OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As another round of storms rolls through South Florida, crews across Broward County are working around the clock to prepare for flood risks.

Crews worked hard Tuesday, pumping water out of storm drains and into nearby canals. Officials hope the head start will reduce future headaches for residents in low-lying areas.

“There’s about two feet of water in there right now. If we can get that down, push that water out to the Intracoastal, we will be able to get ahead of the game when we start getting significant rainfall,” said Deerfield Beach Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

Residents living along Southeast Eighth Avenue and Fifth Street in Deerfield Beach are well acquainted with those headaches.

Many in that neighborhood have previously lodged complaints with the city about the lack of preparation and urgency.

Now, they’re seeing the city mobilize efforts to address those issues.

“This is something that we work on, that’s in progress, and we are here to help our neighbors and help them prepare for the anticipated rainfall,” said Jachles.

Just a few miles from there in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood, residents are taking matters into their own hands to be ready.

7News spoke with Veronica, who was lining her garage with sandbags in hopes of keeping the water at bay this time around.

The last time floodwaters rushed through her neighborhood, her home was inundated, and she was effectively trapped.

“Really bad, it was like four days before I could come out. It was terrible,” said Veronica.

With heavy rain in the forecast over the coming days, she’s not taking any chances.

“The county has been giving out some bags,” said Veronica.

She added that those sandbags are valuable measures residents can take.

“They do help, yes,” she said. “I’m just gonna trust God.”

Residents aren’t the only ones getting help from local leaders.

Officials put up a flood barrier along Fort Lauderdale Beach to block water from rushing into businesses near the ocean.

7News cameras also captured crews pumping water from storm drains in Oakland Park.

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