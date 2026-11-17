FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Whipping winds have turned up a rough surf across South Florida beaches, causing red flags to be put out.

In Fort Lauderdale, gusts reached over 30 miles an hour on Tuesday morning.

“High surf and rip current, both the combination and the possibility of man o’ wars,” said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. Gio Serrano.

No swimming is advised on Fort Lauderdale Beach, where ocean swells have ranged from 7 to 9 feet.

Those swells could be seen from South Pointe Park on Miami Beach to Haulover Beach.

North of the county line, the windy conditions affected beaches along Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and Pompano Beach.

Visitors, however, are just trying to make the most of their South Florida vacation.

“Feels like there’s a hurricane coming. It’s not a traditional beach day at all,” said a man. “No swimming today.”

Meanwhile, some residents said they aren’t bothered by the weather at all.

“Yeah, it’s windy, but it gets like this,” said a resident.

Others took the time to take in the might of Mother Nature.

“You rarely see this beach here in Fort Lauderdale, Las Olas like this in these conditions,” said a man. “It’s impressive, man. I mean, it’s beautiful, but it’s dangerous out there. You can tell the rifts are really strong.”

Officials recommend anyone eho still wants to swim under these conditions, despite officials’ advice to stay dry, to check in with a lifeguard.

“Check with the lifeguard first; they can point you out into an area that may not be a dangerous, and they’ll tell you exactly how far you should be able to go out,” said Serrano.

Lifeguards do expect to see some surfers Wednesday when the wind direction changes, creating more ideal swells for surfing.

The rough weather is expected to last through the week.

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