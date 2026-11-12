DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is on the road to recovery after being found emaciated in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood in what animal safety advocates described as in a disturbing case of animal abuse.

Volunteers with iHeart Animal Rescue said they got the call last week when 2-year-old Tawny was found lying in a stranger’s yard. They said the canine was starving, with her rib cage visible.

It’s estimated that Tawny went weeks, possibly months without food.

“Miracle all over again, it was just horrible, just one of the skinniest dogs I’ve seen,” said iHeart Animal Rescue founder and President Cindy Mucciaccio.

Now she’s being nured back to health at Deer Run Animal Hospital in Deerfield Beach.

IHeart Animal Rescue is asking for South Florida to step up and help in Tawny’s care.

“We got to keep her here for a little while longer, so we are asking for donations to help us with her,” said Mucciaccio. “We’re going to need a medical foster, somebody to make sure that they feed her the same way or whoever fosters can also adopt her possibly.”

The hope is that Tawny will eventually regain weight and then be put up for adoption. If you’d like to help out in her recovery, click here.

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