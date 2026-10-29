FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges against a high school basketball coach accused of illegally renting out the gym for basketball tournaments has been dropped.

Fifty-one-year-old Shaune Cannon has been cleared of wrongdoing after being charged with two felonies in February.

He was one of six coaches arrested in connection to $6,000 worth of unauthorized rentals of school facilities in Broward County.

According to authorities, those coaches hosted four events, charging $1,500 for each and pocketing the money for themselves.

Attorneys for Cannon argued he was authorized to use the gym on weekends, but say it was unclear whether he knew he couldn’t collect money from outside groups.

According to a memo from the State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors couldn’t establish a higher burden of criminal intent.

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