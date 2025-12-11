FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County employees bonded out of jail on Thursday night after their first court appearance on charges, officials say, stemming from a rental scheme at several schools.

According to representatives from the school district, Henry McNabb and Brenton Hankerson are accused of improperly using district facilities for their own profit.

Arrest affidavits say both men hosted events on several campuses, including Blanche Ely High School, Coral Springs High School, and Hollywood Hills, on several different dates without going through the proper channels to rent out the gyms. Instead, they entered into private agreements with outside basketball associations.

According to the affidavit, both coaches “…benefited financially from these private agreements while exposing the district to severe liability and safety concerns.”

The alleged crimes took place between April and June, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both men are well-known coaches in Broward County.

One of those people who knows at least one of them is Delvin King, the Executive Director and Principal of a private school in Pompano Beach. He shared body camera video with 7News of his interaction with deputies after he called 911 to report an incident that happened in May involving McNabb.

According to King, he rented out the large gym at Blanche Ely for a high school graduation ceremony. He arrived, set up early, and then left. When he returned, he said he found an ongoing basketball tournament that he says was not supposed to be happening.

“There were a lot of people there, they were collecting money at the door, all of my chairs were moved, the decorations were messed up, they actually damaged some decorations,” he said.

He said the school’s assistant principal told him he was the only one allowed in the gym.

“He said, ‘Nobody should be on that campus. You’re the only one who has a rental in the gym. There should be Nobody there,” said King.

King said McNabb was the only one of the two men arrested whom he saw that day.

“I wanted to speak out because it isn’t fair that our graduation and our things had to be destroyed because someone wanted to make a personal gain,” he said.

Authorities say these are two separate cases, and it remains unclear if they were working together on the alleged scheme.

In a statement to 7News, district officials said:

“Both employees in question were arrested by Broward Schools Police as part of an investigations into the improper use of district facilities for personal gain. The Superintendent maintains a zero-tolerance stance on public corruption, and both employees will be subject to termination.”

In his court appearance earlier on Thursday, McNabb’s attorney told the judge he is a model citizen.

“He has significant ties to the community. He is a resident of Broward County, has been one for his entire life,” said an attorney.

When Hankerson appeared in front of the judge early Thursday, he shook his head in disbelief when he was read his charges.

“One count organized scheme to defraud $20,000 or less and grand theft in excess of $10,000, but less than $20,000,” said the judge.

The judge issued a stay-away order against McNabb from all Broward County schools.

