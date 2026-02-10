FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fourth Broward County school employee has bonded out of jail after he was arrested for what, deputies said, was cashing in on illegal basketball tournaments.

Fifty-year-old Shaune Cannon, a behavior technician at Forest Glen Middle School, walked out of the Broward County jail on Monday night after he was charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

As he walked out, he told 7News that the truth would come out soon.

“Eventually, everybody will know what really happened,” he said. “I still have to go to court and not just defend myself, but my character as well.”

Cannon is accused of hosting basketball tournaments when he wasn’t supposed to and receiving money for it.

“I’ll deal with it when it comes. I appreciate it. My kids are going to be looking at this if you don’t – I’m not famous, I’m just a coach,” he said.

Cannon is the latest BCPS employee to be on the wrong end of the law. Three other Broward County school employees are facing similar charges.

Authorities said 50-year-old Donald Calloway improperly rented out a school to host private events that he allegedly used to make profits. Henry McNabb and Brenton Hankerson are also accused of improperly using district facilities for their own profit.

According to their arrest affidavit, McNabb and Hankerson hosted events on several campuses without going through the proper channels to rent out the gyms.

Following Cannon’s arrest, district officials said in a statement that they take all the accusations very seriously.

“This latest arrest in the ongoing investigation by Broward Schools Police further demonstrates the Superintendent’s focus on maintaining integrity across the District and addressing any behavior that compromises the public trust.”

Cannon’s arrest comes as part of a larger district investigation into these alleged fraud cases.

