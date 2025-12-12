CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A third coach for Broward County Public Schools has been arrested after, police say, he used a school facility for his own gain.

Authorities say 50-year-old Donald Calloway improperly rented out a school to host private events that he allegedly used to make profits.

According to investigators, Calloway, who worked as an assistant basketball coach for Coral Springs High School, rented out the school’s gym without following proper procedure with the district, made private agreements with outside basketball associations and hosted multiple illicit basketball tournaments at the gym.

Two other Broward County coaches bonded out of jail after similar accusations, Thursday.

The alleged events happened at several schools, including Coral Springs High School and Hollywood Hills.

Calloway is charged with grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

It remains unclear if all of these arrests are connected.

