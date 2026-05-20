FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care is officially at capacity, according to officials. Now, they are looking to the community for help.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced it is looking after 152 dogs, but only has 148 kennels.

Caretakers are calling on the community’s assistance to foster or adopt pets during an already busy season for these shelters.

Adoption fees are being waived for new pet owners, but registration fees still apply, officials said.

For more information on how to help, click here.

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