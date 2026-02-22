HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Animal Care spokesperson has said that a dog involved in an attack in Hallandale Beach has been euthanized upon request of the family.

Police said that the animal, a six-year-old American Bulldog, attacked the family’s one-year old baby in their home.

The child was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood for treatment for bites to the face.

