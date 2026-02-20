HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hallandale Beach, Friday.

According to Hallandale Police, officers responded to reports of a dog attack near the 400 block of Southeast Ninth Court.

Officials say the family dog lunged at the child while the mother was changing them. She was able to pull the child away from the dog immediately after.

The young child was taken to a local area hospital by the mother a short time later. They were then airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The severity of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The child’s father, who did not wish to be identified or speak on camera, told 7News the family pet, an American bulldog, has never shown signs of aggression in the six years they’ve taken care of it.

Broward County Animal Care and Control has been notified and is involved in the ongoing investigation.

