DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several agencies and organizations came together with a mission: to overcome crowding in animal shelters.

Broward County Animal Care joined Best Friends Animal Society and Walmart for its “Give Love. Save Lives.” adoption event.

The event took place on Saturday outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market located at East Sheridan Street in Dania Beach.

The event gave many the opportunity to bring a four-legged best friend home with waived adoption fees while celebrating National Pet Month.

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