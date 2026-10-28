(WSVN) - Election officials in Broward County are sounding the alarm after receiving reports from voters over unusually long delays to deliver mail-in ballots.

According to officials, residents have lodged complaints over how long it’s taken for ballots to arrived at election headquarters.

“We’ve seen where people, even locally in Broward County, have mailed a ballot and it’s taken up to two weeks for that ballot to get here, which is totally unacceptable,” said Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

For those concerned their ballot won’t arrive in time to be counted, Scott suggests residents vote at an early voting site or at a precinct on Election Day.

There are safeguards in place to ensure that your vote will only be registered once in the final tally.

To see a list of early voting locations across Broward, click here.

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