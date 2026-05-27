FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken water main is leading to nightly detours in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews began work to fix the broken water main, late Tuesday evening.

The City of Fort Lauderdale has closed East Las Olas Boulevard through East Seabreeze Boulevard.

The closure will be in effect every night through June 3rd, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured while the repairs are taking place.

Click here for more information on detours.

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