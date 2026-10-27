HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Broward County commemorated the opening of a new facility in Hollywood alongside a former star from the National Basketball Association.

The organization opened their 200th Panda Care Center at the Marti Huizenga Unit on Monday with a special appearance from the former Washington Wizards star and club alumni John Wall.

Wall took the time to greet the children and dedicate the new space.

The $45,000 facility will serve as an innovation station and a brain break corner, with homework help, tutoring and technology available after school.

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