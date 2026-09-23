DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a high school in Davie “appeared to be a false alarm,” police said.

7Skyforce hovered above students as they moved onto the bleachers next to an athletic field at Western High School, at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

K-9 units and other officers investigated the campus, located at 1200 SW 136th Ave., while students were evacuated as a precaution.

Detectives said adjacent schools were placed on lockdown while they investigated.

After officers went through the campus, students were allowed to return to class and resume normal activities.

No arrests were made.

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