PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video from Broward Sheriff’s Office shows how deputies jumped into action to save several dogs from a burning home.

According to BSO, deputies Moses Arce and Hayden Stachura were responding to a house fire in Parkland on June 19 when they quickly realized the smallest residents inside were in desperate need of help.

Seven dogs, five of which were puppies, were trapped inside a play pen after the fire made the main entrance inaccessible.

With the help of the homeowner and responding firefighters, Arce and Stachura were able to access the home and load up each puppy into a bin to be carried to safety.

The puppies’ parents were then immediately taken outside away from the fire.

At the same time as the rescue effort unfolded, firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Two months after that heroic effort, the first responders who risked life and limb to rescue that furry family were recognized in a city commission meeting, Aug. 19.

Bailey, one of the puppies that was rescued from the home, was in attendance to celebrate the moment.

“We have one of the puppies here today, a puppy, Bailey, who’s a sibling of five others that were adopted,” a BSO spokesperson said during the meeting.

The first responders were commended for their bravery, which commissioners said, serves as a reminder of life-saving work that they do every day to serve and protect the community, including its four-legged members.

“It just proves to show you their sacrifice and what we do every day here in the city and for the residents here, so thank you very much to both of you, I commend you. Thank you for your efforts,” said the BSO spokesperson.

While the homeowners were temporarily displaced as a result of that fire, they said they’re just glad they were able to make it through that day with everyone in their family in good health, including their beloved pets.

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