PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward is helping high schoolers pay for college with a scholarship surprise.

The nonprofit’s BigFutures Scholar celebration at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center in Pembroke Pines awarded 66 juniors and seniors with nearly half a million dollars in college scholarship funds.

All of the students earned volunteer hours through mentoring, leadership, and community service, making them scholarship eligible.

The graduates who finished the program will also receive an honor cord for their caps.

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