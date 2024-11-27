DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating an incident where a bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car on Stirling Road.

According to detectives, on Sunday night Lea Suissa, 35, was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima westbound on Stirling Road approaching Southwest 37th Avenue.

That’s when BSO says, the bicyclist crossed into the westbound lanes. The bicyclist was hit by the Nissan, causing the car to stop.

A second vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Corolla, rear-ended the Nissan.

Hollywood Fire Rescue transported the bicyclist to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said neither excessive speed nor impairment on the part of the Nissan driver contributed to the crash.

The identity of the bicyclist has not yet been released.

