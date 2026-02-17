PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man beat the odds and survived a heart attack. Months later, he had the chance to reunite with the medical team that saved his life.

During Tuesday’s reunion at HCA Westside Hospital, patient Kerry Osborne said he remembers the event like it was yesterday.

“Monday morning, January 5, I was coming into work,” said Osborne. “It’s like somebody put a brick in my chest.”

He had a heart attack while he was driving.

“I told my phone to take me to the nearest hospital, it mapped me to here, to HCA [Westside Hospital]” he said.

Within minutes, Doctor Henry Cusnir at HCA Westside Hospital in Plantation determined that his heart had a major block.

While his team worked on him, morbid thoughts went through Osborne’s head.

“Thought about my life insurance, how’s my wife going to get into my passcodes? I can’t believe this is happening right now, I’ve still gotta finish something at work,” he said.

After the electrocardiogram showed there wasn’t enough time to put Osborne under, Kusnir went through his wrist, found the blocked artery in his heart, and put a stint in, which saved Osborne’s life.

“You’re losing weight!” said Cusnir

“Well, I mean, I had to,” responded Osborne.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, the doctor explained Osborne’s issue.

“He had a completely occluded aortic artery,” said Cusnir.

Cusnir said Osborne did everything right, listened to his body and took action.

“I actually told him, ‘This is the best medical advice you got from Google, I hope you don’t take any more medical advice from Google, which is coming to the hospital when you’re having a heart attack,'” said Cusnir.

Osborne is filled with gratitude for Cusnir and his team, but Cusnir said that it’s just what they do.

“Beyond grateful. There’s no way to express however grateful we are for what you did for me,” said Osborne.

“Our pleasure,” responded Cusnir.

After the emergency surgery, Osborne was able to be released from the hospital and go home the next day.

