FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata announced his resignation during a Broward School Board meeting, citing health concerns.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Licata attributed his resignation to a medical condition he has been treated for for several months.

“I communicated to the Board on [Dec. 17 2023], which is protected from the public record, regarding status of the medical condition that I have been receiving treatments for, he said.

Licata said he spoke with his family before making his decision public.

“After conferring recently with my doctors, my wife and my four adult children, it is best that I retire from this incredible role as an educator after 30-plus years here in South Florida.”

After Licata’s announcement, the board, in an 8-1 vote, replaced him with Howard Hepburn, a deputy superintendent with the district.

Licata replaced former school Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who was removed due to her leadership style. Cartwright only held the position in Broward schools for about a year as well.

He led the sixth-largest school system in the nation and second-largest in Florida since July of last year.

“It is an exciting time for Broward County Public Schools and I believe there is an amazing staff that’s been assembled here for great things,” said Licata. “I can’t thank the community enough for their faith and trust in me. I have forged some incredible relationships and I believe the District is on the right path for even greater accomplishments.”

BCPS will now begin its search for its fourth superintendent in four years.

Licata’s last day will be Dec. 31.

