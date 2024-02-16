WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - School district officials have confirmed a measles case at an elementary school in Broward County.

Broward County Public Schools officials announced that the case of the highly contagious disease is at Manatee Bay Elementary School, located at 19200 Manatee Isles Drive in Weston.

While BCPS officials did not specify whether the person who contracted the virus was a student or staff member, the Sun Sentinel reported that the patient is a third grade student with no history of travel.

BCPS released the following statement, Friday afternoon:

The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff are always our priorities. The District is working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County regarding the case of measles at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s leadership is also in communication with families regarding the situation and taking all necessary precautions in conjunction with the health department’s guidance. John J. Sullivan, Chief Communications and Legislative Affairs Officer

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.