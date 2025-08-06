DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bus drivers for Broward County Public Schools did dry runs of their new routes in preparation of the new school year.

With the new school year just days away, bus drivers hit the road Wednesday morning to get a feel for their new routes and where they will be picking up students.

“I know the kids are excited, and so are we,” said Robert.

Robert is one of the 800 bus drivers from the district who practiced his upcoming route.

“We do our dry run to ensure our routes are properly monitored and we know exactly where to pick up the kids to and from school,” said Robert.

Robert let 7News ride along with him on what would be his usual path.

He said that on his busy route, the students are his top priority.

“I interact with the kids, and I make sure they are happy and comfortable with me,” said Robert. “And that means a lot to us and for them.”

A typical school bus like his can hold up to 65 students. Robert told 7News he usually drives around 100 students a day and, while they’re on his bus, they must follow the rules.

“Some of them sometimes have a problem, but it is our job to make sure they behave themselves,” said Robert.

All of the district’s school buses will be equipped with cameras inside and panic buttons to ensure the students are safe.

“In addition to those safety protocols, our drivers and our transportation staff have gone through extensive training on de-escalation techniques, how to stop a potential bad situation from happening,” said Broward School Board member Adam Cervera. “We also encourage our parents to talk to their kids, let them know just because you’re on a school bus, this is still an extension of the classroom.”

Parents will also be able to track their child’s bus through the “Here Comes the Bus” app shortly after the school year begins.

“We are working on enhancements to ensure that the parents can be like, ‘OK, well, I see my child is moving on the bus,’ and that’s a pilot we will be rolling out around October,” said Simone Clowers, BCPS’ executive director for student transportation and fleet services.

As for Robert, he’s ready to roll out for the school year.

“Yes, I’m ready. Super happy,” he said.

The new school year in Broward County begins Monday.

