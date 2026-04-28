FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Major cuts are on the table for Broward County Public Schools as school board members are expected to vote on a plan that could eliminate as many as 1,000 jobs per year across the district in an effort to get their budget in order.

On Tuesday afternoon, BCPS school board members held a meeting where a vote on slashing hundreds of jobs is expected to occur.

The members have discussed the topic several times in recent weeks, including last week, where several employees criticized the proposal after hundreds of county employees were informed that their jobs were in jeopardy.

Members are also set to discuss Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn’s organizational chart for the coming school year, which describes the plan to downsize staffing to match with decreasing enrollment numbers. The struggle to bring more students into Broward schools is what has led to the district’s shrinking annual budget.

The plan created by the district would seek to eliminate 1,000 jobs per year over the next three years.

Prior to discussing that item on their agenda, the board spent over an hour on adjusting job descriptions, which were identified by the superintendent.

Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, warned board members any changes made in that regard would face swift legal action.

“I’m asking you guys to vote this down. There’s jobs on here that they did not come to the Broward Teachers Union to negotiate changed names, pay grades and if you pass it through, we will be suing. End of story. That’s a fact,” said Fusco.

Board members ultimately voted in favor of that measure.

After opening the floor for public comments, several employees took to the podium to voice their opposition, pleading with board members to reject the plan.

“Throughout my tenure, I have remained committed to supporting the district mission, contributing to its growth and upholding the highest standards of professionalism,” said one speaker.

Board members have already voted to extend the duration of the meeting for another two hours to allow for what’s likely to be a lengthy discussion.

A vote is expected on the organization chart sometime on Tuesday.

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