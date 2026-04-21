FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Broward County Public School commissioners weigh thousands of potential job cuts to help the district save money, several employees argued the move would further hamper schools while sparing high-earning executives.

Less than a week after hundreds of county employees were informed their jobs were in jeopardy, dozens criticized the board’s proposed plan during a commission meeting on Tuesday.

“The board is paying today’s bills with tomorrow’s damage. It’s a Ponzi scheme,” said a speaker.

“Needs are not being met already. These cuts are delusional and would erode enrollment even more,” said a second speaker.

Many guest speakers at the meeting expressed their displeasure at the disruption the cost-cutting move would cause in their lives.

“Choose students, school staff, and school-based supports first,” said a third speaker.

“This is a travesty, this is deplorable, this is unacceptable,” said another speaker.

Despite harsh criticism, the board was insistent that the district’s workforce downsizing was a necessary move to address the budget deficit caused by plummeting enrollment.

“As enrollment declines, so does our funding,” said Broward Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

“We are currently experiencing an $80 million shortfall,” said Commissioner Jeff Holness.

The district’s proposed plan calls for cutting 1,000 jobs per year over the next three years.

“This proposal is about right-sizing our organization, aligning our staffing and structure with the students we serve today. Not the system we had 10 years ago,” said Hepburn.

Among those tentatively eliminated ahead of next school year are school counselors, social workers, transportation, and clerical employees. Many of them have already received notifications of their pending termination.

“If we have to go to bare bones model of management so that we could pour the majority of our funding into our actual school sites, this is something that we must do,” said Commissioner Rebecca Thompson.

Some commissioners opposed the plan, arguing it favors eliminating low-level employees while shielding executive positions.

“I don’t like it. I don’t agree with it, and I don’t support it,” said Commissioner Adam Cervera. “This plan that we have disproportionately impacts our lower-level staff while sparing top-level administrators.”

Others insisted those cuts could soon follow.

“The reflection of those cuts are 16% executive directors and directors,” said Hepburn.

“I do think there needs to be some more cuts at the higher levels, but the idea that most of the cuts are gonna come from the top, they’re just not — you could cut everybody, you’d have 100 people,” said Commissioner Debra Hixon.

As the school board works out a more definitive plan, it’s clear they expect to implement extensive job cuts.

“We must change, and this is a good first step,” said Commissioner Allen Zeman.

Commissioners are expected to vote on a final plan to address budget concerns during their meeting next Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.