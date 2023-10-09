FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After and hours-long standoff, an armed barricaded subject who fired shots at officers was taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Southwest 28th Way and Riverland Road, Monday afternoon.

According to police, they were responding to a disturbance between family members in the area. When they arrived at the scene, a man barricaded himself at the residence with a firearm and began to fire shots at officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting, however, one female victim was injured and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where SWAT teams arrived at the scene to assist officers.

A command post was establish in the are as officers attempted to get the subject out of the home.

During the standoff, several law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, which include the Broward Sheriff’s Officer, Davie Police and the FBI.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution

7News camera captured students being escorted by officers as they were released to their parents.

A witness told 7News he heard a gunshot as he drove down the road.

“I was coming that way, I had lunch so I was coming down slow with my windows down, and then I heard a gunshot. I didn’t know it was a gunshot, but I heard it,” the witness said. “Then I saw the paramedics coming right away and the police are coming that way. So I saw down that road, a lady coming, screaming, in a van trying to stop the paramedic facing that way.”

Residents in the area of Southwest 28th Way and Riverland Road were told to remain indoors until the situation was handled.

The suspect was detained just before 8 p.m. and was identified as 31-year-old Joseph Criscione. The charges he will face have not been disclosed.

