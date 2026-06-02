LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida aviation pioneer stopped by a school in Lauderdale Lakes to inspire students to reach for the sky.

Captain Barrington Irving visited Park Lakes Elementary School, spending time with students in class, Tuesday.

Irving made history as the youngest person and first Black pilot to circumnavigate the world on his own in 2007.

Now at 37-years-old, Irving hopes to encourage younger generations to follow their passions to innovate and explore the world.

“And I just wanted to fly around the world to inspire others and say: ‘Hey, the aviation industry, we need people. Twenty years ago, we needed people, and we need even more people today.’ And there’s so many career opportunities for young people right here in their backyard at Lauderdale Lakes,” said Irving.

Irving’s visit began at Barrington Irving’s Bridge of Educational Excellence, which connects nearby Vincent Torres Park to the school and was named in his honor in 2018.

Irving then spoke with students and parents who were present for the school’s graduation ceremony.

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