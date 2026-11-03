POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help locating a 25-year-old man reported missing from Pompano Beach.

Aubrey McCoy was last seen at approximately 10:27 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, near the 800 block of Northwest Second Avenue.

He is about 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts and has a cross tattoo on his left ankle.

According to his family, he experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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