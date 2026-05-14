CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person is dead following an apparent shooting that has drawn a large police presence and SWAT units to a neighborhood in Coral Springs.

7News cameras captured marked and unmarked police cars lining the 2500 block of Riverside Drive, in the Coral Springs Tower Club apartment complex, between Royal Palm Boulevard and West Sample Road, just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident in question took place around 3 a.m. and appears to have been a shooting, but Coral Springs Police has not confirmed whether or not this is the case.

A resident of a communbity said he heard gunfire, then saw people running away from the complex.

7 Drone Force hovered above a body covered with a white tarp in a parking lot.

SWAT officers were seen in tactical gear and with their guns drawn, appearing to be focused on one apartment. Officers were also seen speaking with area residents after they cordoned off the entrance to the complex.

“I feel bad, because this is – Coral Springs is a nice area, it’s quiet, so I like Coral Springs, but I don’t know. I’ve never seen something like this in my life, so I’m a little nervous,” said area resident Sandro Wong.

A man said his friend, who lives in the complex, was told he cannot leave his apartment.

7News has reached out to Coral Springs Police for clarification about this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.