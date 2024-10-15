POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two individuals near a high school football game in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Nicolas Yves Achille, of Plantation, was taken into custody last Friday after investigators identified him as the suspect.

The incident occurred on Oct. 5 at around 9:45 p.m. when deputies from BSO responded to reports of shots fired near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue, close to Blanche Ely High School.

While on the scene, BSO said that deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and they rendered life-saving measures before emergency personnel transported the victim to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives later learned that a second victim was also shot and had been taken to a local hospital by Lauderhill Fire Rescue. His injuries were also reported as non-life-threatening.

Initial investigations indicated that the shooting took place outside the school and was not related to the football game itself. Following investigative efforts, including a tip received through Crime Stoppers, detectives were able to identify Achille as the suspect.

Achille was arrested after BSO investigators served an arrest warrant in Fort Lauderdale.

He is currently facing two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and has been processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

