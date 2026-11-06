OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Arc Broward held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Oakland Park Thursday night for its new Academy of Arts and Recreation.

The new South Florida center, located on North Dixie Highway, will help teenagers and young adults develop job readiness skills.

It offers visual, digital and performing arts activities, as well as volunteer and community experiences.

Arc Broward said it is all geared toward preparing young adults for independence.

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