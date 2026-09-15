HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment in Hallandale Beach burst into flames, forcing several families from their homes.

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze at Parker Towers, a 20-story residential high-rise at 3140 S. Ocean Drive, just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said the fire originated in an apartment on the 16th floor. Fire rescue crews were able to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to other units.

7 Drone Force captured heavy damage to one of the units.

On the ground, 7News cameras captured burnt patio furniture.

Firefighters safely evacuated residents. No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

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